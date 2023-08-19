Preseason is the time for players to make a name for themselves. To put themselves on the team's radar. To prove to coaches they have earned themselves some playing time once the regular season arrives or, in the case of fringe players, that should make the final roster. Things go in the opposite direction for some players too. The players who don't play well in training camp or the preseason could possibly lose their chance of earning playing time. Or, in the worst case, move to the outside looking in of the 53-man roster. This type of competition is taking place all across the country in every NFL camp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included. Two Bucs, in particular, have seen their stock rise from the beginning of camp until now. Who could these players be?

2) Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer was a member of the 2019 LSU Tiger team that ran roughshod over college football and won the National Championship. Unfortunately for him, though, he hardly got any playing time. It wasn't his fault that LSU was chock-full of receivers throughout Palmer's career in Baton Rouge. In three seasons at LSU, Palmer registered a total of 41 receptions, 458 yards, and three touchdowns. 30 of those receptions, 344 of those yards, and all of those touchdowns came in his junior season.

Palmer then transferred to Nebraska in order to get on the field and get more reps to showcase his 4.33 40-yard dash speed. That decision worked out for him. Palmer broke out in Lincoln, registering 71 receptions, 1,043 yards, and nine touchdowns. Palmer balled out.

But despite top-notch production in a Power 5 conference in a rather anemic offense, the NFL wasn't too impressed. Palmer fell all the way to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, dropping to the Buccaneers with the 191st overall pick. He's made the NFL look foolish for overlooking him so far. In his preseason debut, Palmer caught all four of his targets for 33 yards and reeled in a touchdown.

Trey Palmer vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 2. All targets. pic.twitter.com/shWNxeFwU2 — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 12, 2023

He's played well in practice too. In joint scrimmages against the New York Jets, Palmer was even making plays against the Jets' stacked secondary.

Big things in store for 🔟 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WkpqMJv1v3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 16, 2023

Palmer was already earning playing time with his play. But after the news of Russell Gage's injury that will rule Gage out for the 2023 season, there is playing time up for grabs in this receiver room. Palmer is making his case to get that.

1) Rachaad White

The veteran running backs are starting to find new homes. Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots. Dalvin Cook inked a deal with the New York Jets. Kareem Hunt hasn't found a home yet though. Neither has Leonard Fournette, who is a free agent because the Buccaneers released him. The Bucs released him (to save money in salary cap space but also) because of the belief they have in Rachaad White.

I think the only ones held out or limited will be the entrenched starters like Evans, Godwin, Rachaad, maybe Otton, Gage. Ton of depth to watch at all those skill positions. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2023

White did in fact not play in the Bucs' preseason opener, the biggest indicator of how high White's stock has risen this offseason. Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker handled the bulk of Tampa's carries in their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They ran for just 32 yards on 19 carries. That's bad.

While those guys are battling it out for the backup spot behind Rachaad White, it's worth recognizing that White was good as a rookie. His efficiency metrics could be better, but the Buccaneers' offensive line was so ravaged last season that it hurt White's ability to make big plays. But he carved out a big role despite Leonard Fournette's presence on the roster. White's 129 carries and 58 targets were a lot for any rookie running back, but especially one that plays with Tom Brady. Those backs typically don't play a lot.

Tom Brady was notoriously distrustful of rookie RBs throughout his career. Of every rookie RB Brady ever played with, Rachaad White apparently earned the QB’s confidence the best, becoming his most productive rookie receiving RB ever. Probably means something. pic.twitter.com/sMVyZ55nKm — Ryan Heath (@QBLRyan) August 14, 2023

Rachaad White has had a very good camp. He's firmly entrenched as a starter and the running back room after him doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. The stock is up on White entering 2023.

Conclusion

Rachaad White and Trey Palmer have had great camps. In the case of Palmer, he's translated that hype into production in a preseason game. Both could have big roles for the Bucs this season, especially White. Those are players whose stocks are up and are worth monitoring as the 2023 season ticks closer.