Tyrann Mathieu is another talented safety that’s entering free agency, and there are a few teams that are already expressing their interest in him.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Houston Texans are going to do whatever it takes to keep Mathieu in their lineup, but there are other teams — like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens — that could step their game up and offer him a position, too.

“The Texans badly want to keep Tyrann Mathieu, but the Bucs and Ravens have serious interest, I’m told, among others, and he could land $24M in the first two years of a deal.”

There are quite a few critics, however, who believe that the Ravens will win out in their bid for Tyrann Mathieu, and they’re very excited to put their best foot forward to entice the young player to the team.

From ProFootballTalk.com:

“The Ravens released safety Eric Weddle on Tuesday. It clears the way for the team to make a run at another safety scheduled to hit the free agent market. The Ravens are expected to make a “strong push” to sign Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu if he hits the market, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. The Texans still hope to sign Mathieu before the start of free agency.”

Mathieu is in good company, as Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Lamarcus Joyner, Adrian Amos, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are also available in free agency. That said, don’t be surprised if Mathieu gets scooped quickly after the new league year begins, be it with a return to the Texans or with a strong offer from the Ravens.

Mathieu had 89 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups after signing a one-year deal with the Texans a year ago.