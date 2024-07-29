Coming off a surprising yet ultimately successful season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' potential return to the postseason may hinge on the skills of one man: kicker Chase McLaughlin. In his first season with the team, the sixth-year veteran hit career highs across the board, including points scored (120) and field goal percentage (93.5 percent), via ESPN. Yet, it may be a kick he missed in the last game of the season, the Bucs' 31-23 loss in the NFC Divisional Round against Detroit, that shows how pivotal he could be in the 2024 regular season.

Tampa Bay was down 10-3 with a little over two minutes left in the first half when McLaughlin came onto the field for a 50-yard attempt. The kick bounced off the left post and back down to the ground. No good. The Buccaneer defense would hold though, and the offense would come out and score a touchdown to tie the game at 10-10 at the half.

If the former Illinois standout had cut the score to 10-6 and then the rest of the half went exactly how it did in reality, then the Bucs are heading into the half with a lead instead of knotted up. When an away team is winning at the half, the odds of it winning the game are significantly higher than if the game is tied or the home team is winning.

Caleb McLaughlin looks to positively impact 2024 regular season for Bucs

This offseason was a busy one for the Buccaneers, as numerous players came and went. A few resignings went down as well, including a deal for McLaughlin. The kicker locked in a new three-year deal with the team, hopefully solidifying a position that has given the Bucs many headaches over the years.

Expectations are high for head coach Todd Bowles' third season, as most of the key contributors from last season's playoff team return. These contributors include quarterback Baker Evans, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Vita Vea, among other standouts.

This continuity will be crucial to Tampa Bay's success, as a lot of teams lose talent following a successful season, especially playoff teams. Losing players such as cornerback Carlton Davis III and edge rusher Shaq Barrett does sting. Yet the talent added and resigned gives the Bucs a great chance at recapturing their NFC South crown. It feels safe to say that McLaughlin is likely to help his teammates in red and pewter in that pursuit for the next few years, as long as he matches or surpasses his 2023 performance.

Will McLaughlin, Bucs return to postseason in 2024?

There's a lot to like about the Buccaneers' chances of returning to the playoffs once again this season. The schedule is favorable, and the team is in good health with most of the stars back for another season at Raymond James Stadium. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen enters his first season with the team, as last year's offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, accepted the Carolina Panthers' head coaching offer.

Although Coen served as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams during Mayfield's brief stint there, this will be his first time calling plays in the NFL. His two stints calling the University of Kentucky's offense were strong, and his background in Rams coach Sean McVay's system is a boon for Mayfield. The quarterback has shown in the past that he plays well in the timing-based, West Coast hybrid attack, so Coen and Mayfield could have a great season in front of the pirate ship.

Yet, one cannot shake the feeling that a couple games might come down to McLaughlin's leg. The Illinois alum had one of the best seasons that a Bucs kicker has authored, and if he can do something similar this year, then it would be a big boost to chances that Tampa Bay has to win each game it plays in. Having a kicker that can nail clutch kicks on a consistent basis is something all Super Bowl winners strive to have. In McLaughlin, it seems as if the Buccaneers have a man that can do just that.