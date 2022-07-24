The Buccaneers player with the most to prove at 2022 NFL training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to hit training camp in full stride this year as they aim to return to the Super Bowl. The 2022 regular season will be a critical one for the Buccaneers, as the franchise looks to take the remaining life from Tom Brady’s football career and turn it into another championship.

Overall, the Buccaneers roster looks to be pretty set. While there are definitely areas of strengths and weaknesses, most key positions don’t figure to have a major battle going on at camp. The addition of Kyle Rudolph will certainly make things interesting in the tight ends room, but ultimately Tampa’s focus in camp will be getting everyone back into game shape ahead of the regular season.

That said, there are a few players who will have to prove themselves at camp. Rudolph, for one, will be looking to show he has enough left in the tank to play a meaningful role in Tom Brady’s offense. But there’s one other Buccaneers player who has been facing a bit of scrutiny ahead of camp; running back Leonard Fournette.

With all that in mind, here is why Leonard Fournette is the Buccaneers player with the most to prove entering 2022 NFL training camp.

The Buccaneers player with most to prove at training camp

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette was accused of being (vastly) overweight heading into training camp. Reports indicated that Fournette, who usually weighs around 230 lbs, was tipping the scale closer to 260 lbs. After social media took off with that narrative, Fournette’s weight has become a major topic of conversation among Buccaneers fans, and he’ll need to prove that there’s nothing to worry about.

A 30-pound weight gain is obviously a major concern for any NFL player, but particularly one who relies on being agile and explosive such as Fournette. Adding 30 pounds to his frame would make his life a lot more difficult out of the backfield in Tampa Bay. That same report which indicated his massive increase in weight also suggested that Buccaneers coaches were far from pleased with the revelation, suggesting they’ll be pushing Fournette even harder throughout training camp.

Fournette has denied gaining such egregious amounts of weight, but until he steps on the scale at camp, fans won’t know for sure. One thing he can do to silence any doubters is to show up at camp with a chip on his shoulder and put in work. Sure, posting an internet meme will help win the fanbase over in the short term, but if Fournette arrives at camp looking overweight, there will be a serious problem in Tampa.

Especially considering the Buccaneers handed Fournette a three-year, $21 million contract this past offseason. Repaying them by showing up to camp out of shape and not in game condition would be a slap in the face from the veteran running back.

After flaming out in Jacksonville just a few years after the Jaguars selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2017, Fournette rediscovered his career in Tampa Bay over the past two seasons, though particularly in 2021. Last year, Fournette featured in 14 games, registering 812 yards on 180 carries and scoring 8 rushing touchdowns. He also added two receiving touchdowns, bringing his season tally to 10.

After such a productive season, it’s hard to imagine that Fournette would find himself in this situation with camp set to break. He’ll do his best to turn the narrative in his favor, but if he truly is pushing the scales at 260 lbs, it may not be so easy for Fournette to win back the trust of the coaching staff and fans.