Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is here with an AFC-NFC battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Buckeye State. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Bengals prediction and pick.

Entering the 2024 season, the reigning NFC South Champions hold high expectations in their ability to be competitive among their NFC peers. During the 2023 season, Tampa Bay made it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round after compiling a 9-8 record in the regular season. After former 2018 number-one draft pick in QB Baker Mayfield reminded his haters that he still can compete at a high level as an NFL starting quarterback. In return, the ‘Bucs rewarded Mayfield with a $140 million dollar contract extension worth five years. Have the Buccaneers found some stability in the post-Tom Brady era?

On the other side of things, there are few teams if any around the league that are as excited as the Bengals to turn the page from last season. A year ago, the injury bug reared its ugly head as superstar quarterback Joe Burrow was plagued by a season-long wrist injury that forced him to undergo surgery and miss the end of the year. Now, at full health, Cincinnati has its sights on another Super Bowl run. Will this be the beginning of a dominant season for the Bengals?

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers-Bengals Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +230

Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bengals Preseason

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Mayfield expected to not start under center, the focus switches to Tampa Bay backups Kyle Trask and John Wofford. At a glance, the backup QB position is fully up for grabs and this preseason will determine who ends up being the next man in line behind Baker.

Outside of the backup quarterback battle, the main priority for Tampa Bay will to sort out some position battles as the regular season continues to inch closer. According to head coach Todd Bowles, the expectation is that the majority of the starters won't play in this contest. With that being said, the ‘Bucs may have their hands full considering that the Bengals are going with an opposite approach as Cincy may be playing a handful of starters. If this is true, then it will be vital for Tampa Bay to play mistake-free football against much better talent on the gridiron.

All in all, keep your eyes peeled on the Buccaneers' running back room as rookie halfback Bucky Irving will be eager to make a strong impression in his professional debut. After standing out during his time at Oregon as a shifty runner with blazing speed, Irving has a legitimate shot to make the roster as the bonafide backup running back to Rashaad White. Clearly, the ‘Bucs are in major need of someone with breakaway speed offensively and there is no question that Irving could fill that role.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

In order for the Bengals to cover the spread and take care of business in front of the home fans, then they will need to use their added depth to the best of their abilities. During the preseason scheduled slate, the winners in these games often come down to which side is deeper on both sides of the ball. In regards to this opening preseason tilt, it is Cincinnati that holds the edge. Not to mention, but playing at Paycor Stadium with Bengals fans expected to be at a feverish pitch after a long offseason without football could end up speaking volumes in a big way.

When looking at what the Bengals did during the offseason and in the draft, it was obvious that the Bengals made it an emphasis to beef up the defensive line. With the additions of defensive linemen Kris Jenkins, McKinnley Jackson, and Cedric Johnson during draft day, don't be surprised if these trio of newcomers see plenty of action on Saturday night. Not to mention, but if these rookies can get a strong push at the line of scrimmage, then it should make life difficult for Tampa Bay to run the football and give their quarterbacks a clean pocket.

Final Buccaneers-Bengals Prediction & Pick

This showdown may be meaningless in the win-loss column, but it isn't to bettors all across the globe! If you're willing to put some hard-earned cash in your pocket, then side with the Bengals to cover as they will be playing more starters in this one.

Final Buccaneers-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Bengals -6.5 (-105)