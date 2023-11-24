The Buccaneers take on the Colts. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Buccaneers-Colts prediction and pick will be revealed.

An inter-conference duel between a pair of teams right smack dab in the hunt of the playoffs will face off on Thanksgiving weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Buccaneers-Colts prediction and pick will be revealed.

With the calendar year quickly approaching December, playoff implications are at an all-time high. For Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers only find themselves only one game out of the division lead in what is a weak NFC South division. Fresh off of a hard-fought 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, can the Buccaneers get back on the winning track with five losses in their last six games overall?

Meanwhile, Indianapolis comes into this weekend with a dead-even 5-5 record and finds themselves in the hunt for the AFC playoff picture. Following a three-game losing skid, the Colts have reeled off back-to-back wins and are back in contention to steal a Wild Card spot.

Here are the Buccaneers-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Colts Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (-112)

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Colts Week 12

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Buccaneers to cover the spread, there is no doubt that Tampa Bay needs more offensive production than what they have been showing as of late. Whether it's spotty offensive line play or a non-existent running game that has spoiled too many drives from reaching the end zone, Tampa Bay will need to take advantage of every opportunity they can get. More specifically, can QB Baker Mayfield continue to play turnover-free football but still take some deep shots to open up a scuffling offense? Thus far, Mayfield has looked the part of a respectable starting quarterback in this league with 2,389 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

As it stands, the Bucs offense needs to stop the bleeding and improve drastically in the red zone. In head-scratching fashion, Tampa Bay's touchdown percentage inside the 20-yard-line only sits at 46.4 percent which is tied for the 28th-best mark in football. In short, this is simply not gonna cut it if the Bucs have any aspirations of covering the spread.

Not to mention, it is an absolute must for the Buccaneers to put together a defensive gem. Against a Colts squad that leaves much to be desired, Tampa Bay's main priority must be to take control of the turnover margin. Like many games around the league on a weekly basis, the team that forces the most turnovers often will come out victorious. Alas, be on the lookout for the Bucs to get after backup QB Gardner Minshew and force him to make bad decisions with the football.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, but the Colts' playoff chances may be higher than it appears. Indeed, the one thing that is going for the Colts with the second-half schedule well underway is that Indianapolis will not be playing any opponent with a winning record down the stretch. In fact, none of the seven remaining teams that the Colts will have to play possess a 6-4 or better overall mark.

However, none of this will matter if the Colts can't take care of business on Sunday. After getting some much-needed rest during their bye week, Indianapolis' game plan must include finding creative ways to move the football offensively. At first glance, the Colts have only amassed 34 points in their last two games combined, but they at least know how to pound the rock in between the tackles. As a whole, Indianapolis ranks as the tenth-best rushing attack in the league at 118.0 yards per game. With running back Jonathan Taylor back at full strength, the Colts' recipe for success is to win the game on the strong shoulders of their star running back.

In addition, it wouldn't hurt if the Colts continue to get their playmaking wideout in Michael Pittman involved in the passing game as well. Recently, Indy's top pass-catcher has been targeted a whopping 33 times in the last three games and has been making play after play. With a slew of injuries to the Buccaneers' secondary, the Colts may have a hefty advantage over the top in the passing game.

Final Buccaneers-Colts Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, these two teams are as desperate as ever to put a victory in the win column and keep their playoff chances alive. However, at the end of the day, the Buccaneers will make the right plays in critical moments thanks to the resilience of Baker Mayfield who is truly experiencing a resurgence in his football career.

Final Buccaneers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 (-112)