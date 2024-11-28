ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. It's an NFC South showdown, and we're sharing our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Panthers prediction and pick.

Buccaneers-Panthers Last Game – Matchup History

This has been a fiercely competitive series for the last 30 years. However, it has not been that way recently. The Bucs won the last game 9-0 in Charlotte last season, completing a season sweep. Furthermore, they are 7-1 over the past eight games against the Panthers. Tampa Bay has had Carolina's number recently and plays well against them.

Overall Series: The Panthers lead the head-to-head series 25-22.

Here are the Buccaneers-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Panthers Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -250

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Beating the New York Giants has made the Buccaneers the NFC South favorites again, highlighting the first of a plethora of bad teams left on their schedule. Ultimately, their offense must carry the load, starting with a quarterback who has shown some signs of stardom.

Baker Mayfield has been solid this season. So far, he has passed for 2,799 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Mayfield has kept the Bucs competitive when the rest of the team has let him down. Therefore, expect him to be the biggest threat here. Bucky Irving has seemingly taken over the backfield. He has rushed 108 times for 579 yards and five touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 252 yards. Rachaad White has remained stout, running the ball 92 times for 343 yards and two scores.

Since the injury to Chris Godwin, the pass catchers have been in flux. Yet, some hope may be on the horizon. Mike Evans made a good return last week. Ultimately, he improved his marks and now has 50 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns. Cade Otton has led the team in receiving and currently has 50 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has struggled against better teams, but it has destroyed bad teams. Lavonte David has been good, tallying 46 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, Vita Vea has tallied 22 solo tackles and six sacks. Logan Hall has also contributed with eight solo tackles and three sacks.

The Buccaneers will cover the spread if Irving and White can run the ball efficiently and Mayfield can get enough time to find Evans and Otton. Then, the defense must make life tough for the second-year Carolina quarterback.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers still need to improve as a team, and Bryce Young must improve if he wants to be taken seriously. Overall, many believed he played well last weekend against the Chiefs. However, a significant difference exists between one good game and a consistent chain of events.

Young has been abysmal. Unfortunately, he has passed for just 1,083 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions while running 18 times for 91 yards and a score. Chuba Hubbard has been a solid running back, running 177 times for 876 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 126 yards and a score. Therefore, expect him to be the first option in this offense as Carolina attempts to get past Tampa Bay's run defense. Xavier Legette has 33 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Ultimately, he has been the biggest beneficiary since the trade of Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens.

The defense is not good at all. Yet, two players stand out and can make an impact in this game. A'Shawn Robinson has been steady with 32 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods has tallied 47 solo tackles and two interceptions while playing in the secondary.

The Panthers will cover the spread if Young can avoid taking hits and find his receiver while also getting Hubbard involved. Then, the defense must pressure Mayfield and force him into making mistakes.

Final Buccaneers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Buccaneers are 7-4 against the spread, while the Panthers are 4-7 against the odds. Moreover, the Bucs are 4-1 against the spread on the road, while the Panthers are 2-3 against the odds at home. The Buccaneers are 1-2 against the spread against the NFC South, while the Cats are also 1-2 against the odds against the division.

The Bucs have played the Panthers better in Charlotte than at home. Somehow, they seem to dominate them more in this stadium. I expect something similar, with the Bucs going into Charlotte and beating the Panthers while covering the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -5.5 (-115)