An NFC South showdown will be on tap Sunday morning as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off with the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal matchup! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick will be revealed.

Storming out of the gates with a 2-0 record, Tampa Bay has been an early surprise of the league before falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles in a big test last Monday night. Nevertheless, the Buccaneers have already proved that they are a legitimate NFC South threat and are here to stay.

Coming into this one with a 2-1 record, the Saints may be without starting quarterback Derek Carr in this one, but backup Jameis Winston is far from a stranger when it comes to the spotlight. Not only is Jameis in line for the start on Sunday, but he will also be squaring off with his former squad in Tampa Bay where he was QB1 for five seasons. Will the Saints bounce back after last week's narrow loss to the Packers?

Here are the Buccaneers-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Saints Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3.5 (-112)

New Orleans Saints: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 4

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Bucs have looked like a better team at home compared to on the road, and while it's been a small sample size, being the visiting team yet again could cause some issues. Yes, the majority of teams throughout the NFL are obviously better on their home turf, but if Tampa Bay wants to be a playoff-worthy team this season, then they will need to make a statement against the Saints down in the Big Easy.

Quarterback play will end up being vital, but most importantly, overcoming a slew of injuries will prove to be a tough task. As it stands, Tampa Bay has six questionable playmakers heading into Sunday's matchup including defensive lineman Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White.

With a nasty case of the injury bug hitting this team early in the season, can QB Baker Mayfield elevate his game and make some big-time plays through the air? Although he struggled a week ago versus the Eagles, Mayfield has exceeded expectations en route to 636 passing yards but has also avoided turning the football over at a high rate. With only one interception on the season thus far, the key to a Buccaneers cover is playing clean football and giving Mayfield enough time in the pocket to go through his progressions and make the right reads.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Relying heavily on a stout defense the past few weeks, the offense on the other hand has left much to be desired at the start of the Derek Carr era. Now with Carr expected to be out of the lineup due to a shoulder injury for the foreseeable future, the execution offensively will need to be even sharper against a Bucs squad that won't go away easy.

Sometimes in sports, situations and scenarios occur beautifully and oftentimes ironically. Indeed, the fact that QB Jameis Winston is suiting up against his former team could end up being a storybook ending if New Orleans game plans correctly and puts the ex-Buccaneers in the right situations to succeed. On paper, Winston's arm talent has wowed football fans ever since his college days at Florida State, and there is no doubt that he can make any throw on the gridiron. However, turnovers have plagued his career and he must veer away from back-breaking interceptions that eliminate the offense's momentum and the team's morale as a whole. Similarly to the recipe for success on the Tampa Bay sideline, winning the turnover battle could end up being the difference in this one.

Overall, the Saints have boasted one of the top defenses in all of the NFL the past few seasons and it will be a must to get pressure on Mayfield and create havoc upon their offensive line. Last week, New Orleans sacked Jordan Love four times and were constantly getting into the backfield to make plays. Does this defense have enough firepower to replicate that performance?

Final Buccaneers-Saints Prediction & Pick

Despite the season just beginning, this is a major divisional matchup that could have major implications later down the line! All in all, side with the Saints to grab a slim victory in front of the home crowd in what should be a competitive contest.

Final Buccaneers-Saints Prediction & Pick: Saints -3.5 (-108)