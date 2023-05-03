Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For stretches of the 2022-23 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed almost disinterested, struggling for a bit in late 2022 as their best players missed time consistently due to injuries. But as the calendar flipped to 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks turned things around. Starting in mid-January, the Bucks went on to win 16 straight games, taking sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

As a result, the Bucks entered the 2023 NBA playoffs as one of the favorites to win the championship — and for good reason. They had one of the stoutest defenses in the association, and Khris Middleton, who struggled all season long with injuries, was starting to come into his own. Their offense may have sputtered for stretches during the regular season, but with a healthy Bucks roster in the postseason, many expected them to work out the kinks.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo proceeded to injure his back, effectively setting the tone for their first-round series against the Miami Heat. With the momentum on the Heat’s side, Jimmy Butler and company took full advantage, completing two consecutive fourth-quarter comebacks to snatch the Bucks’ soul and overcome them in five games — the least competitive first-round upset of a one-seed in NBA history.

As a result, the Bucks will now have a long, hard look at their roster entering the 2023 offseason. It’s not too often that a front office has the fortitude to stay the course after suffering an embarrassing defeat of such magnitude, so it may be inevitable for the Bucks to hunt for an upgrade.

And if that’s the direction they decide to take, this is the player whose departure makes the most sense.

Here is one player the Bucks must trade during the 2023 NBA offseason.

1 player Bucks must trade in the 2023 NBA offseason: Grayson Allen

Entering the offseason, the Bucks only have six players under contract, not including Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter, both of whom have player options for next season. Among those six, three players are basically a lock to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There may be a strong reaction from the Bucks’ front office following their upset loss to the Heat, but make no mistake about it: they’re not trading away The Greek Freak. The same goes for Jrue Holiday; despite not having the best of series on either end against the Heat, it’s difficult to find a better fit at the position for what the Bucks are trying to do. Bobby Portis’ status is less secure, for sure, but given his skillset and contract, it won’t be smart for the Bucks to trade him away for scraps.

The other three Bucks under contract are Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, and Marjon Beauchamp. It’s very uncharacteristic of the Bucks if they decide to give up on Beauchamp this early in his career, so it’s safe to say that the rookie wing is safe from the chopping block.

Thus, it all boils down to Connaughton or Allen.

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen make a similar amount of money (Connaughton and Allen make around $9 million), so it will all boil down to a matter of preference for the Bucks front office. And the smart money may be on the Bucks siding with Connaughton.

As one would remember, the Bucks gave Pat Connaughton huge minutes during their run to the 2021 NBA championship. Connaughton was on the court in the dying embers of their Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns, which is a testament to how much the Bucks coaching staff trusts him.

Of course, one can say the same thing about Grayson Allen, as head coach Mike Budenholzer trusted him enough to put him on the court with their season on the line against the Heat. However, Allen ended up not being aware of the clock, so he held the ball as the time expired, preventing the Bucks from even getting a shot off as they saw their season crumble before their very eyes.

That play was not solely on Allen; Budenholzer could have called a timeout, refocused his team, and drew up a play that would have prevented the ball from landing in Allen’s hands in the first place. In the dying moments, the ball must go to one of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, or Jrue Holiday.

But that heartbreaking final possession may be the final straw for Grayson Allen’s Bucks tenure; the Bucks have already explored trading away Allen before. Thus, it definitely makes sense for him to be the one to give way should the Bucks decide to cut some members of their roster loose following a disappointing 2023 playoff run.