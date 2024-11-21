Scroll through social media and it's hard to find a post about the Milwaukee Bucks that doesn't contain any sort of ridicule from fans. While the urge to combat the mockery is strong for Bucks supporters, defending the team can be quite difficult at this point. The Bucks are currently 5-9 and near the bottom of an Eastern Conference that they should be dominating. At one point, they even held a 2-8 record.

Despite the high-scoring capabilities of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee as a team hasn't found the right formula yet. They currently hold a 110.3 offensive rating, 21st in the league overall. Factors such as supporting cast struggles and Khris Middleton's continued absence are major pain points, but other, smaller details also play a part in it all.

Nevertheless, small flashes of sunlight continue to pierce through the cloud of uncertainty. For one, the Bucks have won three out of their last four games, indicating that a resurgence might be on the horizon. Secondly, a select number of role players have been playing their part to the fullest. They're far from game-changers, but these under-the-radar names have shown that they can provide that much-needed impact to help out Antetokounmpo and Lillard when given minutes.

And right now, the most notable of these is Taurean Prince.

Taurean Prince has been reliable as a starter

The insertion of Taurean Prince in the starting lineup transpired when it was clear that Khris Middleton — who had ankle surgeries in the offseason — wouldn't be able to return in time for the 82-game schedule. Prince isn't tasked to replicate Middleton's production, of course. No one in the supporting cast can do that. Prince is tasked, however, to do what he was signed for: shoot threes and play defense.

So far, he's been answering the call. The Bucks' recent game against the Houston Rockets may get fans to question this take, but just look at the ones before that. Against the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday, Prince tallied a season-high 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting. He also sank four out of his five three-point attempts that night. Going back further in the team's overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons, the forward hauled in a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, including three makes from downtown.

Through the first 14 games, he's averaged 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. What stands out is his downtown dependability, as Prince is shooting at a highly efficient 52.7% from three-point range. It's something that needs to continue for the Bucks, especially with how others in the team aren't faring well from beyond the arc.

Prince's style of play is also perfect for Milwaukee. With all the defenders that collapse whenever Antetokounmpo attacks the basket coupled with the amount of double-teams that Lillard attracts on the perimeter, Prince will have his open looks one way or another. This further proves why his three-point efficiency will be a key factor as the Bucks try to turn their season around.

On defense, Prince's 7-foot wingspan and ability to cover multiple positions is why the Bucks acquired him during the offseason. In fact, Milwaukee's notable newcomers — namely Prince and Gary Trent Jr. — are both two-way players, showing how the team strives to improve defensively as well. The Bucks presently allow opponents to score 112.6 points per game, putting them in the middle of the pack (stats via NBA.com). This has been a slight improvement compared to last season, when they were one of the 10 worst teams in that particular statistic.

Other pleasant surprises

Besides Prince, young players such as AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr. have been doing what they can with their given minutes. Like Prince, Green has been stellar from beyond the arc, making 46.8% of his attempts. Green has always been a knockdown shooter, but something notable about him is the recent effort he's shown defensively. Against the Rockets this past Monday, Green's perimeter defense made up for his (rare) lackluster shooting, which was why Doc Rivers kept him on the floor for nearly 30 minutes.

As for Andre Jackson Jr., he continues to be a workhorse for the team. The high-energy wingman earns his minutes with relentless effort on defense and the boards. He only attempts 2.9 shots per game, but he usually makes the most out of his chances. Jackson Jr. currently shoots 40.9% from downtown, continuing to defy the no-jumpshot narrative he had during his college days.

Prince, Green and Jackson Jr. won't be able to fully cover for Middleton's absence. But with how they're playing, it's safe to say they all deserve good minutes even when the Bucks eventually return to full strength.