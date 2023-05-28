A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks made headlines on Saturday after it was revealed that the front office had decided to hire Adrian Griffin as their new head coach. Unfortunately for the Bucks, the 48-year-old coach has been dragged into a shocking controversy as soon as he landed the high-profile job in Milwaukee.

Three years ago, Griffin was involved in a nasty legal battle with his ex-wife, Audrey Griffin. Adrian’s former spouse went public with her allegations, taking to social media to accuse Griffin of physically abusing her. The ex-couple took their dispute to court and it turned into an ugly, full-blown controversy.

Unsurprisingly, these charges have resurfaced now that Griffin has been hired as the new Bucks head coach. CBS Sports reporter Sam Quinn provided the troubling details of Griffin’s case:

“In a 2020 social media post, Audrey Griffin accused Adrian of choking her, throwing her into a wall and dragging her across the lawn while pregnant among other things. Griffin has denied the accusations and has not been charged with anything,” Quinn wrote in his tweet.

Here is the original post from Audrey Griffin from August 2020:

Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin’s ex-wife Audrey Griffin accuses Griffin of abuse. This is not a good look for Toronto. pic.twitter.com/rhpUVLfR0m — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) August 13, 2020

For his part, Griffin denied any and all allegations, even going as far as countersuing his ex-wife. In a public statement, Adrian Griffin’s camp turned the tables on Audrey by calling out her supposed “lies:”

These were all lies , completely fabricated to take advantage of the current online climate where a woman’s unsupported accusation would be inherently believed, no matter how false or far-fetched,” Griffin’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit, per TMZ Sports.