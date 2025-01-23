Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. has officially committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the news, adding to the anticipation surrounding the February 15 event.

Jackson, a 2023 NCAA champion with the UConn Huskies, has quickly become an intriguing figure in his second NBA season. Emerging as a starter for the Bucks, his defensive intensity and explosive athleticism have elevated his value on a team vying for playoff positioning. Jackson will join Chicago Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis and San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle as confirmed participants in the high-profile dunk competition.

This season, Jackson is averaging 3.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. While his offensive numbers remain modest, his energy on defense and ability to make highlight-reel plays have made him a key contributor. The Bucks boast a career team record of 26-13 with Jackson in the starting lineup, highlighting his impact in Milwaukee’s success.

The Bucks currently hold a 24-17 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. With Jackson contributing as a starter, Milwaukee aims to solidify its playoff positioning in the tightly contested conference. Their upcoming matchup against the Miami Heat (21-21) will serve as another important test in their season-long journey.

Jackson’s decision to participate in the dunk contest adds a new layer of excitement to the All-Star Weekend festivities. Known for his leaping ability and creativity around the rim, the 6-foot-6 guard has all the tools to produce jaw-dropping moments on one of the NBA's biggest stages. Fans can expect Jackson to leverage his athleticism and flair to deliver a standout performance in the competition.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will run from February 14-16 and feature several marquee events, including the All-Star Game, Skills Challenge, and Rising Stars Game. With Jackson Jr.’s participation now confirmed, attention shifts to his preparations for the dunk contest, where he will compete to etch his name among the league’s most memorable performers.

Milwaukee fans, as well as basketball enthusiasts, will be eager to see how Jackson’s dynamic style translates into one of the most celebrated All-Star events. His presence adds further intrigue to a weekend already brimming with excitement and talent.