A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

What a year it was for Bobby Portis. The Milwaukee Bucks veteran is coming off one of the best seasons not only during his stint in Milwaukee but arguably, throughout his entire NBA career. Nevertheless, not even Portis’ strong play was enough to help the Bucks overcome the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs, thereby resulting in a totally unexpected early exit in this year’s postseason.

Portis has now come out with his message of appreciation for the 2022-23 campaign. The 28-year-old took to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt note for all the fans that had his and the Bucks’ back all year long:

“Thank you to the @bucks organization, the city of Milwaukee, the best fans in the @NBA and most importantly my family/friends for the love and support throughout this season. Although the season didn’t end how we wanted, grateful to be able to play the game I love,” Portis wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thank you to the @bucks organization, the city of Milwaukee, the best fans in the @NBA and most importantly my family/friends for the love and support throughout this season. Although the season didn’t end how we wanted, grateful to be able to play the game I love 🏀❤️#UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/BQEV6r6UoS — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 9, 2023

In his third year with the Bucks, Portis produced averages of 14.1 points on 49.6 percent shooting, a career-high 9.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. He also knocked down 1.4 triples per game on a 37.0-percent clip in the 70 games he played this year.

Bobby Portis is no star, but he’s an undeniably important player for the Bucks. And while it might sound like he’s sending out a farewell message here, Milwaukee supporters will be glad to know that the 6-foot-10 big man is under contract with the Bucks through 2026. He won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.