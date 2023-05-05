Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Milwaukee Bucks have begun to unravel following a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in a bit of a surprising move. Now, it feels like more moves could be on the way.

On an episode of Get Up, Brian Windhorst offered some troubling insight on the future of the Bucks, including some details into the sale of the team recently.

"Why would you sell [Marc Lasry]? … [He sold] because of the thundercloud that's on the horizon. We are now hearing the first rumblings. … The Bucks are in a quagmire & we have the first move with the firing of [Mike] Budenholzer." — Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/GGzdaePsMx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

The Bucks entered the playoffs with NBA title aspirations, but the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo made things difficult from the beginning. Ultimately, they saw their season end at the expense of the 8-seed Miami Heat, and Budenholzer got fired as a result.

There could be more changes coming in Milwaukee, and getting rid of Budenholzer — a coach who won the NBA title a couple of seasons ago — is quite a shocking decision. But, perhaps losing in the first round after finishing the season as the top seed was the final straw.

The Bucks’ future still looks bright, and it will as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the roster. Nonetheless, Windhort’s comments are something to keep an eye on. Who will be the next Bucks head coach? What other changes will be made this offseason?

There are a lot of questions left to be answered regarding this franchise.