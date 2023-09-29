Damian Lillard is finally waving farewell to a long and legendary stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is now headed to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in search of his NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. A new change of scenery and culture is looming for one of the best point guards in the world. He revealed why shedding the underdog label through the trade will be good for his outlook during the rest of his career, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“My whole life I've been on underdog teams and if we had a good season, we overachieved. Now I'll be able to play with a player that's better than me and to be a part of a great overall team is a dream come true,” Damian Lillard declared after his trade from the Blazers to the Bucks was confirmed.

The best finish Lillard had with the Blazers was in 2019. He waved off the hopes of the Oklahoma City Thunder into oblivion. His squad edged out the young Denver Nuggets squad. But, they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. He and CJ McCollum's duo was always seen as the challenger facing a stacked squad.

Now, the tables have turned when he joined the Bucks. They instantly became title favorites in a span of seconds. Lillard knows what to do with this shift, “That's never been my experience. It's time for me to be in this situation. And knowing myself enough, I'm going to take advantage of it. I'm excited for this opportunity.”

Will he finally win an NBA title with Giannis Antetokounmpo as he gets rid of the veil of being an underdog that has been haunting him his whole career?