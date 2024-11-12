The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a cross-conference test against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Bucks are attempting to snap their two-game losing streak at home, but the team will have a harder time than expected, given the injury news on star point guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard is ruled out of Friday's game due to a concussion protocol, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The star guard's absence will hurt the Bucks, as he is the team's second-leading scorer. Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and efficient injury recovery.

Through his first 10 games of the 2024-25 season, Lillard has averaged 26.0 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 34.8 percent three-point shooting clip.

The Bucks had intentions of winning another championship when they originally acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in October of 2023. But so far, the star guard's tenure has not resulted in the success the team has desired.

Milwaukee made the 2024 NBA Playoffs but could not get past the first round. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo's lower leg injuries played a major role in the Bucks' early exit.

It is tough to see Damian Lillard back on the injury list, but Milwaukee will find a way to maintain while he recovers.

Antetokounmpo is coming off an admirable performance from the Bucks' tough 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9. The two-time MVP racked up 43 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Antetokounmpo cannot do everything alone, but rest assured he will be on a mission to help his teammates stay involved when the Bucks face the Raptors on Friday.

At 2-9 and ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference, Toronto is not far in standing from Milwaukee, but the young squad will not make things easy. The Bucks must lock in and execute on both sides of the ball to get a win and snap their cold streak.