Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t live up to the enormous expectations facing them in their first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. But they’re determined to right the ship.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo have skills that fit together super well. They’re still among the top stars in the NBA with Antetokounmpo competing for MVP awards year after year. Despite a first campaign together that was less than impressive (though also marred by injuries), the motivation to figure it out together is not dissipating. Lillard, as he always had since joining Milwaukee, voiced high praise for Antetokounmpo recently.

When asked for his five favorite current players on the Club 520 Podcast (at the 1:08:19 mark), Lillard named Antetokounmpo along with Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. He didn’t give any order but chose five of the brightest stars in the game today — and he couldn’t leave off his co-star.

Damian Lillard names five favorite current NBA players

Lillard said that a lot of people are “super high” on Edwards, adding that he likes him “because of his energy. His swag about him is authentic and he's got the game to go with it.”

Morant got the next mention from Lillard. “He got into some trouble so I think people kind of turned off to him a little bit but I know what I'm looking at,” the Bucks star said.

Lillard didn’t say anything after naming Doncic, Jokic and Antetokounmpo, though their games obviously speak for themselves. Each of them has a strong argument for being a top-five player in the whole league.

Was putting Giannis on the list an obvious thing for Dame to do? Yeah. But playing with the Greek Freak over the course of a full season, getting more exposure to his dominance and hard work, made a huge impression on Lillard. The Bucks stars both have the same type of mindset: compete to win no matter what.