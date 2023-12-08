Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard had a two-part response to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton stealing his signature celebration.

On Thursday evening, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the final round of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament with an epic 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas. Haliburton continued his stellar play on the season, recording 27 points and dishing out 15 assists against the Bucks and giving the Pacers a chance to win the In-Season Tournament Cup later on this weekend.

One play of interest occurred late in the game when Haliburton hit a dagger three and then pointed at his wrist, indicating an imaginary watch, which is of course the signature celebration of none other than Bucks' point guard Damian Lillard, who scored 24 points in the loss.

After the game, Lillard spoke on Haliburton's interesting celebration choice and was very gracious in his assessment.

“As many times as I’ve done it…when you dish it out, you gotta be willing to take it,” said Lillard, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports on X.

Still, Lillard did issue a subtle warning to Haliburton, seeming to indicate a potential future matchup between the two.

“When you’re having your moment it’s important to be careful. Be humble. You never know when the tables turn,” said Lillard, per Goodwill.

The Pacers now await the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans to see who they will be playing on Saturday evening for unprecedented NBA glory. Meanwhile, Haliburton is certainly looking like a lock to net his second straight All-Star appearance later this season.