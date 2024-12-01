The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a heater as of late, winners of eight out of their last nine games following Saturday evening's thrilling home victory vs the Washington Wizards. It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for the Bucks, as the team started out 1-5 but has since seemed to find a rhythm, knocking off some of their potential playoff competition in the East in the process.

Still, not everyone is so convinced that this team is legitimately finding its footing. Recently, two time NBA champion Danny Green took to NBA TV to cast doubt over whether the Bucks are for real.

“That's the question, has not only the roster, but has the coaching staff, have they mended together, have they fixed some things or changed some things? We don't know,” said Green, via NBA TV on X, formerly Twitter. “I think it's a combination of yes, they've figured something out, and a combination of the schedule not being as strong, but they haven't been whole all season. I don't know who they are until I see Khris Middleton and Giannis… they're a contender with him, but we don't even know yet.”

Indeed, Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game this season as he nurses an injury. Bucks fans will recall that in the team's championship run in 2021, Middleton was arguably their most consistent player down the stretch of games offensively, torching opponents with a barrage of contested jumpers that gave Antetokounmpo some much needed space to be at his best.

Have the Bucks turned a corner?

It certainly would appear so.

While a close win over the Wizards isn't necessarily something to write home about, the Bucks have taken down some solid teams over this recent hot stretch, including a recent impressive road victory over the Miami Heat without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

Damian Lillard was brilliant in that game, and overall has looked more like the Portland Trail Blazers version of himself that the Bucks thought they were trading for a little over a year ago.

Helping the Bucks' cause has been the general ineptitude of the Eastern Conference this year, as only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have really separated themselves in the standings at this juncture.

In any case, the Bucks will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening in Detroit vs the Pistons. That game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.