Rivers doesn't like how it all shook out.

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday night, and the win ensured that Bucks coach Doc Rivers will be the coach for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game later this month.

But the Bucks coach isn't thrilled with that concept, seeing as how he just took over the position for the fired Adrian Griffin. Rivers commented on the situation, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Doc Rivers: ‘That is so ridiculously bad.' He plans to give Adrian Griffin his All-Star ring and bonus. Rivers suggests sending his staff to Indianapolis and going on a beach vacation. ‘I’m going to run that by Adam Silver.'”

The coaches for each team are determined by the standings two weeks before the All-Star Game. The coaching staff for the East and West leaders is matched with the captain from the respective conference. However, if the leading coaching staff coached the previous All-Star game, then the second-place coaching staff is selected.

The reason for these wacky circumstances is because a staff is not permitted to coach in consecutive All-Star Games, leaving Boston Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla automatically out of the running.

Griffin coached the Bucks for the first half of the season and should therefore enjoy the perks of a potential All-Star Game appearance. Rivers served as a consultant before getting the job, inevitably leading to speculation that he stole the position from his predecessor. The 2008 NBA champion denies that notion and says he and Griffin are friends and still talk regularly.