The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a nail-biter that saw them squeak lose a close win to the Portland Trail Blazers and now will be looking to get back on track when they head down south to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Milwaukee (32-16) haven't had the best success under new head coach Doc Rivers as they have now lost consecutive games most recently losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 119-116. The Bucks' starting lineup had a solid game with their star duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combining for 52 points. However, the Bucks had trouble corraling the Trail Blazer's young core of players like Anfernee Simons who had 24 points on the night. The Bucks will attempt to right the ship when they head down south to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in this Saturday night matchup.

Dallas (26-22) missed their top two players in their most recent 87-121 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were out of the game but it looks like Doncic will have no injury designation for this game and Irving could potentially return after a five-game absence due to injury. Mavericks have been struggling mightily without their two stars out on the court together. They will look to get back into the winning column when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in this Saturday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Mavericks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 253 (-110)

Under: 253 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, NBA fans, because a clash of titans is brewing in Milwaukee! The Bucks, boasting a dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, are set to lock horns with the high-flying Dallas Mavericks. While Luka and Kyrie might grab the headlines, tonight belongs to Brewtown. Milwaukee muscles in and covers the -2.5 spread with ease.

Damian Lillard, fresh off a 25-point masterclass against the Blazers, brings his scoring pyrotechnics to Fiserv Forum. Damian Lillard is averaging a jaw-dropping 25.1 points this season, feasting on mid-range jumpers and dagger threes. The Mavs' backcourt, while talented, lacks the defensive grit to contain Dame's firepower. Expect him to erupt, dismantling Dallas' defensive schemes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs no introduction. The former Finals MVP is a walking highlight reel, averaging a monstrous 30.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. The Mavs simply don't have the size or athleticism to match up. Giannis will bully his way to the rim, drawing fouls and creating open looks for his teammates. His sheer dominance will tilt the momentum in Milwaukee's favor.

While Lillard and Giannis steal the show, the Bucks boast a deeper supporting cast. Khris Middleton, a walking bucket himself, has found his rhythm, averaging 15 points. Brook Lopez anchors the paint with his rim protection. The Mavs, on the other hand, rely heavily on their star duo, making them vulnerable if role players don't step up.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Hold onto your cowboy hats, NBA fans, because a showdown in Milwaukee is set to challenge the narrative! While Giannis and Dame might seem like an unstoppable force, the Dallas Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, have the tools to not only hang with the Bucks but cover the +2.5 spread and send shockwaves through the league.

Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a physical marvel, but Luka Doncic is a magician with the ball. Averaging a triple-double threat (34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists), Luka can match Giannis' scoring punch while orchestrating the offense around him. Don't forget, he already outdueled Giannis in their last meeting, dropping 35 points in a Mavs loss. This time, expect another masterclass.

The Mavs' defense might not be elite, but they're scrappy and adaptable. Expect them to double-team Giannis, forcing him to kick the ball out. Maxi Kleber's return from injury bolsters their frontcourt presence, and Dorian Finney-Smith's hustle can disrupt passing lanes. If they can contain Giannis' impact and force Milwaukee's role players to beat them, the upset is within reach.

Final Bucks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The -2.5 spread might seem tempting, but underestimate the Bucks at your own peril. With Lillard scorching hot, Giannis a force of nature, and a deep, motivated supporting cast, Milwaukee has all the ingredients for a blowout. The Mavs are talented, but this matchup simply favors the Bucks. Don't be surprised if the final margin is closer to double digits. So, buckle up, NBA fans, and witness a masterclass from Dame and the Greek Freak as they bury the Mavericks deep in the snow.

Final Bucks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 (-110), Over 253 (-110)