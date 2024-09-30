Year one of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing did not go as planned, and fans are hoping that they can reach new heights in their second year, especially with some better health come playoff time. Lillard was firm in saying that he feels more comfortable with the Bucks, specifically Antetokounmpo and head coach Doc Rivers, heading into this season when speaking with the media.

“I know Giannis' game better than I did when I got here,” Damian Lillard said, via Eric Nahm of The Athletic. “I'm more familiar with Doc than when he got here… We don't have to go through that process again this time.”

He continued, saying, “I just feel way, way better this year… It was just way, way easier. I feel much better coming into it,” according to Nehm.

The Bucks were hoping to get back to championship contention with the trade for Lillard last season. Instead, they struggled at times throughout the regular season, resulting in a coaching change, and flamed out in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers amid significant injuries as well. No one knows how far the Bucks would have gone without those injuries. It will be interesting to see if they are able to improve as a team with another year of chemistry built.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard improve chemistry in second season together with Bucks?

The Bucks will need Antetokounmpo and Lillard to gel together better this year, and that is the hope heading into the season. However, Antetokounmpo said that he and Lillard were not able to get together this offseason, although the did talk regularly throughout the summer, according to Nehm.

Unsurprisingly, fans are not taking to that update very well. Bucks fans undoubtedly wanted to hear that their two superstar players got together to build more chemistry heading into this season. It does not necessarily mean that the chemistry between the two will not be improved this year. It is normal for players to go their separate ways during the offseason. It still will be interesting to see how the Bucks fare this season.

Milwaukee will be competing with teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and other contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. They were the No. 3 seed last season. The Eastern Conference has more high-quality teams than the majority of recent years, so that adds to the intrigue. The Bucks still definitely have the talent to compete at the top.