The Milwaukee Bucks need all the help they can get after falling two games to one against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Doc Rivers is slowly running out of personnel with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 4 of this crucial NBA Playoffs matchup. Now, it even looks like they may not have Bobby Portis for a short while after his head got heated against Andrew Nembhard.
Another absence
An attempt to box out and a push-off were the reasons why Bobby Portis got livid. The Bucks' big man was ready to go at it until other players rushed in to separate him from Andrew Nembhard. He was then given two technical fouls which meant that he was ejected from the game. The Pacers player only got one which marked him safe from being thrown out of the game.
Before the altercation happened, Bobby Portis only played seven minutes for Doc Rivers. He still put up serviceable numbers relative to his playing time. The Bucks big man grabbed three rebounds and also managed to score four points. Ryan Nembhard, on the other hand, only played eight minutes for the Pacers so far. But, his elite facilitation was on display given that he led the Pacers with four assists while also having three points.
This ejection meant a lot for the Bucks. They are losing yet another weapon that is lethal on both ends of the court. So, fans were understandably upset that he had to be removed from this NBA Playoffs clash.
“Wow, Bobby Portis ejected. The Bucks might not have enough players for game 5 lol,” a fan wrote.
Other fans then proceeded to blast Portis, “I think Portis just wants the series to end so he can go home and, I don’t know, maybe be menacing to his houseplants? Is there a more fake tough guy in the NBA than him?”
Some were just livid that the call even had to be made, The NBA is a joke. No way Portis should be ejected. Somewhere Tim Donaghy & his bookie are just laughing at the absurdity & randomness of how fouls are called. The BigScrew 2.0.”
Bucks vs. Pacers so far
It looks like a repeat of the same story is about to happen in Game. The Pacers already have two double-digit scorers in Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. Obi Topping is also acting as a microwave off the bench by notching nine points against the Bucks' defense. In total, the Pacers have six players who have scored more than five points in this NBA Playoffs clash.
But, Khris Middleton is also having quite a game to keep the Bucks in striking distance. He has knocked down four out of his nine field goal attempts and has only missed one of his four free throws for 11 points. The difference is that he is getting some help from Brook Lopez, Andre Jackson, and Malik Beasley. Those three have combined for 26 points for the Bucks so far.
Will they even this NBA Playoffs series up despite these absences?