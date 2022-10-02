Gilbert Arenas is one of the most controversial figures in NBA history. Despite all that he’s done throughout what was a colorful career (and after), one of his more recent hot takes completely blew up. It’s no surprise that the former three-time All-Star’s comments took on a life of its own, considering he said that he doesn’t think Giannis Antetokounmpo “understands basketball.”

For the record, this is exactly what Arenas said about the Milwaukee Bucks superstar in an episode of his podcast:

“He doesn’t understand basketball yet,” Arenas said. “He plays the sport, he won a championship, cool. He doesn’t really understand how to be great, how to be better, how to train his body.”

Giannis has now finally broken his silence on this now-viral issue, and for his part, the former back-to-back MVP got brutally honest in his response (via Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

“Does it bother me? I’m not going to lie, it makes me want to work harder,” Giannis said. “Do I go back home and think about it and I can’t sleep? Not necessarily.”

You always knew that Giannis was going to take the high road here. Then again, the Bucks talisman also couldn’t help but throw a bit of shade on Arenas:

“But at the end of the day, hey, I don’t know, when I am 45 years old, 50 years old, I might be, you know, a little bit bitter, too. I might be seeing, you know, this 20-year-old making, signing a three-year 900 million,” he said. “… Maybe, I don’t know, but I don’t think so.”

Even in the way he implied that Arenas is just being “bitter,” Antetokounmpo still said it in the most respectful of manners. He then made it clear that for him, he’s just learned how to appreciate the things that he has:

“I’m grateful for everything that God has blessed me with, for my kids, for my brothers, for my family, for my father, you know, for my son and the people I work with. I’m grateful for it. And I don’t think I’m going to be like that,” Giannis said.

Perfectly said. After all, you do not expect anything less from the great Giannis Antetokounmpo, right?