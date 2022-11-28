Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with dinosaurs against the Dallas Mavericks, and no, we’re not talking about someone so old that we thought he’s from the Jurassic period, or a player who featured for the Toronto Raptors in the past.

We’re talking about literal dinosaurs, a toy that is.

At one point during the contest, Antetokounmpo was caught on camera playing with a toy dinosaur as he was waiting to sub in on the sidelines. We’re not sure if the toy is Liam or Maverick’s (his two sons), but what’s clear is that the Greek Freak is more focused on it than the game.

Giannis playing with a toy dinosaur in between timeouts 🦖🤣 pic.twitter.com/3FcKSiMa7a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2022

But hey, who can blame Giannis Antetokounmpo? The Bucks led from start to finish, even building a massive 19-point lead at one point as they never gave a chance for the Mavs to recover.

Besides, Antetokounmpo was all-in on the game during the 30 minutes that he was on the court. He finished with a game-high 30 points on top of 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal. He shot 11-of-19 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line as Dallas struggled to find a way to stop him.

Giannis has some explaining to do with regards to his dinosaur toy. Hopefully, though, he doesn’t give the media his usual dad jokes when explaining it. Maybe it’s a statement that he’s seeing his opponents as mere playthings?

The Bucks play the New York Knicks next, and sure enough, all eyes will be on Giannis and whatever toy he’ll bring next time.