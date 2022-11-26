Published November 26, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just one of the best players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also happens to be a real-life MVP. Giannis has turned out to be a great dad to his two kids — and it’s not just about the dad jokes either. At this point, it is clear that the proud father sees a bright basketball future ahead for his two young sons.

So much so, that Giannis is now willing to test their mettle against three of the greatest players this game has ever seen. Antetokounmpo recently took to Twitter to send out a challenge to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Shaq. The Bucks star believes that alongside his two very young sons, they can take down these three legends:

Us 3 vs Jordan, Magic and Shaq

I’ll take my chances 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HV9xdnJOLN — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 26, 2022

That’s hilarious and totally endearing at the same time. Those are some pretty epic photos too that are probably going to find themselves hanging somewhere in Giannis’ mansion in Milwaukee.

Giannis currently has two sons with his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger. His eldest son will be turning three in February while the younger one just celebrated his first birthday last August. Given how good their father is, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if Giannis is able to pass on his basketball genes to his kids. After all, they already seem to have that swagger going for them at such a young age.

As for his basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been his usual dominant self this season. He’s led the Bucks to one of the best records in the NBA. At 13-5, Milwaukee is just behind the Boston Celtics’ league-best 15-4 standing. There’s absolutely no denying that Giannis and the Bucks are going to be a real problem this season.