There were more than a few entertaining moments during Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Dwyane Wade coached Team Wade to a hard-fought and fun-filled victory over Team Ryan in what turned out to be a very enjoyable game. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting courtside taking in the action, and he could not help but join in on the fun.

At one point in the game, Giannis decided to drop one of his jokes as he threw shade on former NBA champ Richard Jefferson, who was actually officiating the game. I’m not sure Antetokounmpo knew that Jefferson was mic’d up when he uttered his savage jab:

“Hey, you’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and s**t,” Giannis joked.

Giannis is hilarious 💀 "You're out here reffing like Mark Davis and shit"

Jefferson did not seem to know how to react to the jest. After all, Giannis was criticizing his officiating skills. He then revealed to Antetokounmpo that he had a hot mic on, which prompted a laugh from the Bucks superstar.

For those that require context, Marc Davis is one of the most tenured referees in the NBA today. He is currently in his 25th season in the league, and he has a wealth of experience under his belt. Well, now we know how Giannis Antetokounmpo truly feels about Marc Davis and his officiating style.

This was nothing more than a playful jab from Giannis, and it’s not as if he directly criticized an NBA game official. He’ll be glad to know that the league probably won’t be slapping him with a fine for his statement here. Probably.