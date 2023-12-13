The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indiana Pacers go on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference matchup! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers are 13-8 to begin this season, and are on a four-game win streak (not counting the IST Championship game). They have been able to beat the Bucks twice this season, as well. In those two games, the Pacers have scored 126 points and 128 points. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 28.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 12.5 assists against Milwaukee. Myles Turner is scoring 23.5 points per game in the two games played to go along with 8.0 rebounds. Benedict Mathurin is the leading rebounder in the two games, though. Jalen Smith and Andrew Nembhard will not play in this game.

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference at 16-7. In the two games against the Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been lights out. He is averaging 45.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Damian Lillard played very well in his one game against the Bucks. He put up 24 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. As a team, the Bucks scored 124 points and 119 points in the two games, respectively.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bucks Odds

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 258.5 (-110)

Under: 258.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers have won both the games against the Bucks this season thanks to their offense. They put up over 125 points in both those games, and they average 128.5 per game this season. The Pacers have scored over 125 points 14 times this season, and they are 11-3 in those games. Indiana scores at will, and with a healthy team, they are extremely hard to stop. Haliburton, Turner, and Mathurin should be able to lead the Pacers to not only 125 points in this game, but a win, as well.

Indiana is the only team that shoots over 50 percent from the field this season. They are also top-10 in three-point percentage. The Pacers being the best scoring team in the NBA is not by accident. They take the most shots, and they make a lot of them. Indiana loves to speed up the game, and it works to their advantage. They just need to keep this up.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Trying to stop the Pacers from scoring is going to be useless. Milwaukee needs to do their best to match them offensively. The Bucks did score 124, and 119 points in the previous two meetings, so this should not be a problem. It is also worth noting that the Pacers allow the second-most points per game in the league. That is the reason they do not have a better record. With Giannis and Lillard healthy, and this being a home game, the Bucks are going to be able to put up a good amount of points. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are favorited in this game, and big reason for that is because it is in Milwaukee. The Pacers are a good team, and they have beaten the Bucks twice already this season. I am going to take the Pacers to cover this spread.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Pacers +6.5 (-110), Under 258.5 (-110)