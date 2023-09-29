On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded All Star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also featured the Phoenix Suns. With the move, the Bucks were forced to unload guards Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen, but acquired one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA in Lillard.

One player who was more than excited about the move was none other than Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is looking to help guide the team to its second championship during his tenure.

Soon after the trade was announced, Antetokounmpo sent Lillard a text message that read, “Let's get this f–king championship,” per Bleacher Report.

A championship is certainly the expectation now for the Bucks, who had immense pressure this offseason to bounce back from last year's embarrassing first-round loss to the Miami Heat, another team who had reported heavy interest in Lillard.

While losing Jrue Holiday will hurt Milwaukee's defense, the addition of Damian Lillard will improve the Bucks' offense tenfold, especially in late-game situations where perimeter players are needed to create their own shot.

Antetokounmpo put pressure on the Bucks' front office earlier this summer by declining to commit to the franchise long-term, thus encouraging the team to make a move now or risk losing Antetokounmpo's services forever.

While the Bucks won't have a cakewalk to their second championship in four years, with teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat still sure to present challenges in 2023-24, their odds of winning certainly got a whole lot better with this acquisition.