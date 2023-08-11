Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be joining Greece for the FIBA World Cup this August to September as he continues to recover from his injury. While Greek fans are definitely sad about the development, several Milwaukee Bucks supporters feel the contrary.

While there is definitely reason to have some concerns about Antetokounmpo's condition after he said that he's “not ready to compete” at the level he wants to be upon consulting with medical staff, the full offseason he's getting as a result of his withdrawal is music to the ears of the Bucks faithful. Not only will Antetokounmpo have more time to recover from the knee procedure he had earlier in the offseason, but he'll also have a full break for himself without worrying about anything else.

With that time off, many Milwaukee fans are now predicting a big 2023-24 season for Antetokounmpo, with some saying that it's exactly what he needs to get his revenge tour started. To recall, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 playoffs despite having the best record in the NBA.

“Giannis gets a full offseason of rest after knee surgery and probably his longest offseason in a decade Looking forward to Giannis Revenge Tour Coming This Fall,” one fan commented.

Another supporter said, “We’re about to see a Giannis with likes 5 months of rest. It’s actually over. Hang the banner now.”

Here are more positive reactions from the Bucks fanbase to Giannis Antetokounmpo's withdrawal:

giannis all next season after finally taking a break this summer: pic.twitter.com/0I3uy6M3eW https://t.co/vjeZJRgvXY — jruther (@bucksinfour) August 11, 2023

Hopefully, Giannis will be able to really get back to full health once the 2023-23 campaign rolls on.