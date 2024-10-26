Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in a Mr. Potato Head costume at a postgame press conference on Friday. The Bucks All-Star said he wore the outfit to tap into his role and identity as a father.

“At the end of the day you're a father and not a basketball player,” Antetokounmpo said. “It's why I choose this costume. I'm a father first; I have three kids. I have to entertain my kids.”

The Bucks fell in Friday's game to the Chicago Bulls, 133-122. Antetokounmpo finished the contest with 38 points and 11 rebounds, for a double-double.

“They were moving the ball really well, they were playing fast. Our transition defense wasn't as good. They were scoring in the first five seconds, seven seconds multiple plays,” Antetokounmpo said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think they did a better job setting a tone in the third quarter. They came out right from the gate, no matter if we scored, they was just running the ball down to the other end and hitting the open guy. They were making shots.”

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo wore a costume at a press conference. He appeared in an Incredible Hulk outfit in the 2023 Halloween season.

Bucks looking for a deep postseason run

Milwaukee is hoping for some big performances this season from their star, Antetokounmpo. The Bucks were one of the best teams in the NBA in the 2023-24 campaign, but struggled after the franchise changed coaches mid-way through the year.

Last year, Antetokounmpo averaged more than 30 points a game while shooting better than 60 percent from the floor. He's off to a hot-start again in this campaign, with a scorching 68 percent field goal percentage after two games. He's battling a knee injury at the same time, so it makes his performance all the more impressive.

Milwaukee disappointed in the team's home opener Friday, losing to the Bulls and allowing 133 total points. The Bulls shot 45 percent from the three-point line in the game, while the Bucks made just 32 percent of their three point shots.

“That was a disappointing game for us tonight. But give them credit,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “They shot the heck out of the ball. They played hard. They pushed the ball and the pace. I thought they had more endurance than us. You could see that through the game. So give them a lot of credit.”

Milwaukee is facing pressure to compete for a NBA championship this season, after losing last year in the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks have won six straight division titles, but only one NBA championship in that period. Milwaukee's championship came during the 2021 campaign.

The Bucks next play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.