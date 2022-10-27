I can very clearly remember how Brooklyn Nets fans got a little bit too excited during a preseason matchup between their team and the Milwaukee Bucks. Some supporters were quick to heap praise on Ben Simmons after the new Nets star flexed his defensive prowess on Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seems like Giannis heard all that talk, and he decided to try and put an end to it all on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a statement win against the Nets, 110-99, with the former back-to-back MVP exploding for a 43-point, 14-rebound double-double. At one point in the game, Giannis unleashed his full wrath on Simmons in the post, and it did not end well for the Nets guard (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis hit the 'Too Small' celebration after scoring easily on Ben Simmons 👀pic.twitter.com/HexcXxpfsx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

Apart form the fact that Antetokounmpo bullied his way to the rack all over a helpless Ben Simmons, the most savage part in all this is how Giannis hit him with the “too small” celebration right after the play. That’s easily one of the most disrespectful celebrations we have in the NBA right now, and the Bucks star decided to bust it out right as Milwaukee was putting this game away against the Nets.

To be fair to Simmons, he did have his moments in this game, but they clearly weren’t enough to prevent the Giannis onslaught.

The Bucks, who are still missing the services of the injured Khris Middleton, continue their stellar start to the season as they now improve to 3-0. The Nets, on the other hand, are now 1-3 to start the campaign.