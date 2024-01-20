Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo receives injury update ahead of Saturday clash against the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is now probable to play against the Detroit Pistons in their road clash on Saturday, per the NBA's injury report. He's dealt with a right shoulder contusion, as well as an illness this week, but Antetokounmpo should get back on the court for an early weekend matchup. In a contest between one of the best teams in the league and the worst team in the league, Antetokounmpo will likely be able to rest for a portion of the game.

The Bucks don't want to push the injury timeline farther than it needs to be, but reports have said there's nothing too serious about his missed time. Milwaukee currently sits as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-13 record. Detroit is at the bottom of the standings with a 4-37 record.

A game like this usually goes two ways. The Bucks come out bull-rushing the Pistons, grab a commanding lead early in the game and the starters sit the rest of the matchup, or the Pistons stun the Bucks and Milwaukee pulls its starters in a game that doesn't have any implications.

Detroit has won one of its last nine games, so a weekend victory against a star-studded team would do justice to their confidence. They're building with a young team and new coaching staff, so improvements are going to take time, but every step matters. Giannis Antetokounmpo's return is great news for the Bucks and for the league, but not so much for the Pistons.