Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his chemistry with new Bucks star Damian Lillard and how it will improve.

They're starting to find their footing. After a bit of a rough start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in business. They are now 9-4 for the season, rattling off four straight wins over the last week or so. The chemistry between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, in particular, has been improving.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Antetokounmpo talked about that aforementioned chemistry between him and Lillard. The Bucks star talks about the adjustment he's had to make with Lillard in tow. Giannis also said that these things will come in time, which is encouraging for the team. (video via ClutchPoints)

“”Sometimes [Damian Lillard] wants to operate the offense and you have to give him the ball… Game by game, we're going to learn how to play with one another.” Giannis Antetokounmpo on his chemistry with Dame 🔥”

It's certainly going to be an adjustment for Giannis and Dame to play with each other. Both players have never played with a player of the other's caliber. Antetokounmpo is used to being the guy for the Bucks, while Lillard has plenty of experience of that in Portland. There will definitely be growing pains, but the duo has a lot of potential to be an elite pairing when given time.

The Bucks were pegged to be the frontrunners for the championship this season. It took some time, but they're slowly becoming the team we envisioned them to be. There's still plenty of time left in the season to work out the kinks in their armor. If they get to that quickly… the East will have yet another challenger to the throne.