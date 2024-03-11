Damian Lillard hitting clutch shots night in and night out is more of an expectation at some point. When the Milwaukee Bucks are on offense in the last minute of a game, Coach Doc Rivers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the squad know who takes the shot. This knowledge does not discount the fact that Dame Time remains to be a spectacle. Once again, this was on display in the dying seconds of their battle against a scorching-hot Norman Powell and James Harden with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The regular season is starting to wrap up with most teams just having 20 games left in their schedule. Bucks fans might think that Damian Lillard setting the court ablaze in the dying seconds would be a common sight for Giannis Antetokounmpo by now. But, that is simply just not the case. The Greek Freak still marvels at his teammates' clutch gene, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“I just gave him the ball and…all-time great. He did what he did, man. Made it, gave us momentum and I think on that play we kind of won the game,” Antetkounmpo said in awe of Lillard.
Against the Clippers, they combined for 69 points to lead the Bucks to their 42nd win of the season. Lillard and Antetokounmpo also had very similar stat lines. They both had seven rebounds while Lillard just had one more assist over Antetokounmpo as he dished out 11 dimes.
The Bucks' leader in crunch time
Lillard has been so used to the clutch. He even unveiled why his attitude has remained the same despite transitioning into Doc Rivers' system in the Bucks.
“I take pride in being in those moments and taking responsibility in those moments. Part of that is accepting and understanding you’re going to come up short sometimes. I take pride in being able to handle that too, because I know that a lot of people can’t. So when it doesn’t go my way, I get more bold about it, you know? And I’ve always been that way,” he declared.
Will the Bucks go on a rampage to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference en route to a deep postseason run?