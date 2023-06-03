The Milwaukee Bucks continue to shore up their think tank following the early exit from the playoffs by Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, with the team reportedly on the verge of officially adding former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts to their coaching staff, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.

As Wojnarowski mentioned, Stotts is not a new face for Milwaukee, having coached the team long before the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the team. In the 2006-06 season, Stotts steered the Bucks to a 40-42 record to make it to the NBA Playoffs. However, the team struck out in the first round, as they were eliminated by the Detroit Pistons in only five games.

Stotts is best known for his stint with the Trail Blazers, though, with whom he won 402 games as the head coach in 720 regular season games. He also guided them to 22 victories in the playoffs against 40 losses.

This move by the Bucks comes shortly after they finished their search for a new head coach to inherit the previous role of Mike Budenholzer, with the team hiring former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks will be on a mission to rebound in the 2023-24 NBA season after finishing the regular season in the 2022-23 campaign with the best overall record in the league only to fold in the first round of the playoffs against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.