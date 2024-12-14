Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared his evolving mindset and ambitions on his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Podcast, ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Cup semifinal showdown against the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) in Las Vegas. The Bucks, who have overcome a shaky 2-8 start to improve to 13-11, are banking on Antetokounmpo’s leadership as they aim for their first NBA Cup title.

During the episode, Thanasis revisited a quote from Giannis in 2023, where the two-time MVP said, “I feel like there’s two more levels I can go to.” This time, Giannis elaborated on what he meant and where he sees himself now.

“I feel very confident about myself, my ability, and my belief right now is very strong,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m tapping to that next level right now and I think there’s one more level to me. I feel very comfortable being a threat outside in the midrange, like giving them the Vin Baker – the shake and bake. I’ve watched a lot of clips of him. Last year, the whole year I made like 36 midrange shots. This year I think I’m like at 55 already and there’s only been 20 something games.”

Antetokounmpo acknowledged the need for evolution in his game, particularly with his shooting.

“I have no choice. You have to evolve,” he continued. “You take something and you got to give something away. There’s games I don’t shoot no threes.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces evolution ahead of Bucks' NBA Cup clash vs. Hawks

When Thanasis asked if shooting threes was necessary for the evolution of his game, Giannis reflected on his uniqueness in the league.

“One thing that I came into the season with – I said, there’s no other Giannis,” Antetokounmpo explained. “There’s never been another Giannis throughout the history of the game. I’m not 285 pounds like Shaq. I don’t want to be KD, Luka, or Shai – obviously, they have great things in their game, very talented in a lot of aspects of the game. But there’s never been another person like me. So why would I try to change? I just gotta evolve Giannis, and that was my mindset all year. Evolve Giannis every day – it’s been working so far.”

The numbers back up his mindset. Through 24 games, Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, six assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 61.2% from the field. His ability to dominate inside the paint while adding a growing midrange arsenal has been key to the Bucks’ recent resurgence.

As the Bucks prepare for their NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Hawks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Antetokounmpo’s evolving game remains a focal point. The Hawks and Bucks have a notable history, including their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals showdown, where Milwaukee emerged victorious in six games before going on to win the NBA championship.

The stakes are high in this midseason tournament. A win would earn Milwaukee a spot in the NBA Cup Finals on Tuesday against either the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder. For Antetokounmpo, it’s another opportunity to showcase his continued growth and potentially unlock the next level of his already dominant game.