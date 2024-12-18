Giannis Antetokounmpo likes to keep his personal life private, but Milwaukee Bucks fans are well aware of how much the 30-year-old superstar values his family. He has used his elite standing within the sports world to help those who matter most to him, including his brothers.

After leading the Bucks to a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Championship, the Greek Freak quickly beckoned his older brother and former teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The two men shared an emotional moment, one that powerfully depicts the long road they have traveled together in both life and basketball.

The NBA Cup MVP explained why he sought out his brother in the immediate aftermath of Milwaukee's notable feat.

“From where he started {to} where we are, I'm extremely happy {and} proud of the journey,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after stuffing the stat sheet in T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. “I don't take no moment for granted and I just had to embrace my brother, celebrate him. He's been supporting me since Day 1. Not just my basketball career, just as a brother. He's always been there for me…. So, I have to embrace my brother. I love him to death.”

Giannis expresses gratitude after Bucks' NBA Cup victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to have his priorities in order. Despite the accolades and fortune, he remembers where he came from, and with whom he started. Giannis and Thanasis played on the same team in Greece more than a decade ago and then celebrated an NBA championship together in 2021. Their unbreakable bond has touched many fans and is a joyful reminder that fame does not always corrupt family relationships.

Antetokounmpo was masterful against the Thunder, recording a game-high 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting to go with a whopping 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals. But neither his monster effort, the NBA Cup nor the frenzied atmosphere of Las Vegas could distract him from seeking out his brother.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, a free agent, is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He will not have a chance to play again until 2025. When adversity piles up, karma ideally comes around. Giannis is acknowledging the lasting impact his brother has had on his life, right in the thick of the holiday season.

The Antetokounmpo brothers hope they get the opportunity to experience another surreal moment together on a basketball court during the 2024-25 campaign.