The 2022 edition of Eurobasket has been a treat for NBA fans everywhere. Many of the top players in the league went head-to-head in fierce competitions for the European crowd. One of the headliners of this tournament is, of course, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for Greece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been his usual dominant self during the Eurobasket run. The Bucks star is tearing it up as the lead guy for Greece. However, during their match against Estonio, the Greek Freak had a bit of a scare. After colliding with an opponent on an offensive foul call, Antetokounmpo looked like he was in pain. He even told trainers that he tweaked his ankle. (via Harris Stavrou, ClutchPoints)

Giannis was telling to the medical staff that he tweaked his ankle on that play. It's not his knee, as Eric correctlyy pointed out. https://t.co/75iwigyfiB — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) September 8, 2022

This is worrying news, not just for Bucks fans, but for NBA fans in general. Antetokounmpo is one of the most likeable players on the league, due to his honest demeanor. His play on the court is also highly entertaining, demolishing anyone who tries to get in his way. There’s a reason why he’s only the third person to win the MVP and DPOY in the same year.

Thankfull, it seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury isn’t that serious. A few minutes after this report was given, Stavrou gave an encouraging update. It seems like the Bucks star will be just fine.

Giannis smiling and joking with his teammates at the greek bench. That's a good sign he will be ok going forward. — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) September 8, 2022

Antetokounmpo ended up only playing 20 minutes during Greece’s demolishing of Estonia. It will be interesting to see if the Greek team decides to rest Antetokounmpo more to prevent further injury before the start of the playoff proper.