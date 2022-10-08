Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it’s like to be seen as an otherworldly basketball force. Victor Wembanyama might take that mantle from him in the next decade.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about the immense fanfare being paid to the French teenager as his highlight reels going up against the G League Ignite squad have gone viral. To him, the potential is undeniable and also endless.

Via Basketball News:

“He has the chance to be one of the best — not in his age, not in Europe — but one of the best to ever play this game,” declared Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday. “We have never seen someone like that before. I think it’s a good challenge for everybody in the league, to have somebody who’s 7-foot-2 and is able to shoot over you and dribble like he’s a guard and block shots and run down the floor fast. We gotta get ready for this kid, you know? He’s going to be really good.”

Antetokounmpo revealed that he had been aware of Wembanyama for years now as his younger brother Kostas was once teammates with him on French squad ASVEL. According to the Bucks star, hoopers that look and play like Wemby are going to be the future of basketball in the next era of the NBA.

The Greek Freak and other modern unicorns like Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic have shown us what 7-footers are capable of. Victor Wembanyama has the potential to be better than them all if everything goes according to plan.