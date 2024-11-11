Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could to power the scuffling Milwaukee Bucks (2-8) to victory against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics (9-2), but he still tasted defeat in the Fiserv Forum on Sunday night. He also incurred a verbal jab from the returning Jaylen Brown after their viral exchange during the hard-fought contest.

The 2024 Finals MVP, who missed the Celtics' last four games with a strained left hip flexor, caught an elbow in the head during the second quarter while trying to defend Antetokounmpo. Officials promptly whistled for the offensive foul, and on their way down the court the two men exchanged in what initially appeared to be a friendly back-and-forth.

Antetokounmpo extended his hand to his opponent and then pulled it back, as Brown took the bait. Sporting a huge grin on his face, the 2021 Finals MVP tried to go for the handshake again, but the Boston guard was not having it. Brown called him a “child” while talking to the media after the Celtics' 113-107 win. While Antetokounmpo was a bit surprised by the comment, he does not regret the trickery whatsoever.

“Oh, that’s what he said? Dang,” The Greek Freak said, via ClutchPoints, after posting a game-high 43 points (18-of-29 shooting), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the losing effort. “It is who I am. I play the game with fun and joy. I try to surround myself with young people so I can stay young myself. I like to be around my kids {and nieces} a lot. I'm just going to continue to be me. If I'm called a child, then so be it… If I have another opportunity, I'll do it again.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have picked the wrong time to joke around

Both stars were incredibly complimentary of each other as well (do not forget that Antetokounmpo labeled Brown the best player in the NBA today), but the handshake fake-out will surely be a topic of conversation when Milwaukee and Boston next collide on Dec. 6.

Bucks fans will begrudge Brown for his reaction, while Celtics supporters take issue with Antetokounmpo's simplification of the interaction. Most people are elated to see a multi-millionaire athlete express child-like enthusiasm on the court, just as the two-time MVP did on Sunday. Context is important, however, and an individual is obviously less likely to be on board with shenanigans when they have just been elbowed by said jokester.

When not timed perfectly, an attempt at humor can be perceived as a “childish” tactic. Regardless, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown have more pressing matters to contend with right now. The Celtics are focused on remaining the standard of the sport, and the Bucks are looking to find their form in the early stages of the 2024-25 season.