Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he’s ‘jealous’ of Stephen Curry, Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already achieved so much in his career. He’s already won back-to-back MVP titles as well as an NBA championship. Nevertheless, it is clear that Giannis has no intention of resting on his laurels.

In a recent press conference, Antetokounmpo reveals how motivated he remains to be at this point in his career. So much so, that Giannis also admitted feeling a bit envious of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors after their championship run in 2021-22 (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I want to win a championship,” he said. “… I kind of got jealous of Golden State seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs and just like you know that feeling now.”

Giannis has already gotten a taste of that championship feeling, and it is clear that he now has an incessant desire to achieve that same level of success again. The Bucks were disappointing in their title defense last season, falling to eventual Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics, in the second round of the playoffs. Giannis and Co. are definitely keeping this in mind as they look for some redemption in the upcoming campaign.

More than a few folks consider Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best player in the NBA right now. However, it is clear that the 27-year-old does not put too much stock into this notion. It’s all about winning for this man, and until he reaches the pinnacle again, you can be sure that he won’t be contented.