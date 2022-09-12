Stephen Curry reveals NSFW contents of congratulatory championship call from Barack Obama

After his tear ducts were dry and he’d hoisted a fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy, Stephen Curry continued celebrating yet another championship by taking a call from Barack Obama on the Boston Celtics’ home floor. Camera crews recorded video of their conversation, the Golden State Warriors superstar beaming while being personally feted by the 44th President of the United States.

Steph Curry received a call from former President of the United States Barack Obama following their Game 6 victory 🔥 Obama is also Curry's golf partner 👀pic.twitter.com/lZD3lZ7bzB (via @957thegame) — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2022

Curry could be heard telling Obama, a friend since the his meteoric rise to global superstardom in the mid-2010s, how “special” Golden State’s latest coronation was and how he “appreciated” Obama making the call. He also responded to some apparently NSFW language from the former President, laughing while noting he couldn’t repeat Obama’s boast with cameras constantly fixed on him.

“I wish I could say that! I wish I could say that on TV!” Curry was recorded saying. “Aw, man. Absolutely, what they gonna say now? Nothing.”

In a sprawling, must-read interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry revealed exactly what Obama told him after not just leading the Warriors to a fourth title in eight years, but getting the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first ever Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

“Minutes after his Warriors won their fourth championship, the two-time regular-season MVP clutched his first NBA Finals MVP trophy, then shouted at his haters for the camera: “What are they gonna say now? What are they gonna say now?!” His shirt was sopping wet with champagne, and he wanted to get back to his family. But Curry’s manager handed him the phone for one congratulatory call. Obama encouraged the champ to thump his chest. The 44th president “was dropping some bars,” Curry recalls — and he suggested that Curry add a bit of sauce to the new mantra: “What the f*** are they gonna say now?!”

What they’re saying as 2022-23 fast approaches is that Curry has re-staked his claim as arguably the best player in basketball, and Golden State enters this season with a good chance to win back-to-back titles. Obviously, that widespread acknowledgement of Curry and his team’s place in the game is a far cry from the criticism and doubt they faced before last season began, when they were coming off two straights seasons watching the playoffs from home.

Just imagine what Obama will say to Stephen Curry if he and the Warriors reach the basketball mountaintop again come June.

[Matt Sullivan, Rolling Stone]