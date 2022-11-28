Published November 28, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is well on his way to becoming one of the best players to ever play the game. On Sunday in a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Dallas Mavericks, Antetokounmpo’s statline of 30 points and 11 rebounds gave him the fourth most games at 133 of at least 30 points and ten rebounds since 1990 tying David Robinson as per the Twitter page StatMuse. The only other active player on the list of players who have had 30 point, ten rebound games is LeBron James who has 142. Antetokounmpo is only nine games away from tying LeBron James.

Most 30/10 since 1990: 247 — Shaq

242 — Mailman

142 — LeBron

133 — D-Rob, Giannis pic.twitter.com/YXcbP7bS9I — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022

On the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. In comparison, James is averaging 25.8 points and 8.9 rebounds. Antetokounmpo has never cracked the 30 points per game margin before this season while James has done so three times. James has never averaged double-digits in rebounds, however, while Antetokounmpo has done that for six consecutive seasons now.

The player that has the most games of at least 30 points and ten rebounds is Shaquille O’Neal with 247. Karl Malone was right behind him with 242.

Antetokounmpo’s latest performance improved the Bucks to 14-5 and they currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings behind only the Boston Celtics. The Bucks record is also the second best in the league overall.

It is safe to say that if Antetokounmpo keeps up this pace, he will likely be passing James for most games with 30 points and ten rebounds. But even if that happens, he still has a great deal of respect for James.