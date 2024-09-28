Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo often says what’s on his mind. The two-time MVP has no filter. Antetokounmpo has a list of out-of-pocket comments. He recently appeared on social media in a video watching Rutgers basketball’s incoming freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. In the clip, the Greek Freak hilariously trash-talks the 18-year-old forward and guards, per Swish Culture’s X, formerly Twitter.

“You going to the league, huh? Every time I see you in the league imma bust your a***,” Antetokoumpo says in the video clip.

However, after the trolling, Antetokounmpo and the two Rutgers basketball freshmen got to work as the 2021 Finals MVP showed the youngins baseline moves, demonstrating how to take advantage of open spaces on the floor, per Swish Culture’s X, formerly Twitter.

“You probably look at it as a basketball court, but it’s not a basketball court. If you saw all the great ones: Kobe, KD, MJ, even LeBron, D-Wade; they’re spots, right? For example,” Antetokounmpo says before demonstrating ways to attack the paint closer to the midrange. “So, it’s up to you guys how you get to your spots. You just got to figure out what the kill spots are. Like here, one kill spot is baseline. If you don’t have this shot, usually you have this shot.”

Charles Barkley issues a blunt demand for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering his 12th NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Coming off a left calf strain that ended the eight-time All-Star’s season before entering the playoffs last season, Antetokounmpo watched his Bucks lose 4-2 in their opening-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Now, many wonder how Milwaukee will fare against the champion Boston Celtics and the rest of the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference. However, Hall of Fame forward and NBA analyst Charles Barkley is not one of them.

Barkley said he’s unimpressed with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks heading into the 2024-25 season. In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Barkley challenged the champion to improve as a player, per Sporting News’ TJ Morin.

“I’m not interested in Milwaukee at all,” Barkley said. “I’m not a Milwaukee guy… I think Giannis has to get better as a basketball player, you can’t just go up and down and play 1 v. 5 every time.”

Perhaps an entire training camp under veteran head coach Doc Rivers will help jumpstart the 2024-25 season. Rivers, who took over Adrian Griffin midseason last year, is entering his first full regular season with the Bucks.