Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 5-word reaction after Bucks blow out Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear to open the 2022-23 campaign, mounting a strong case for being the league’s unquestioned best player. Through seven games, Antetokounmpo has posted insane averages of 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals a night on 56.9 percent shooting from the field, and his two-way prowess was in full display yet again in his latest effort during the Bucks’ decimation of the Detroit Pistons.

In the Bucks’ 116-91 win on the road, The Greek Freak tallied 32 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five steals and two blocks, and he even shot well from the free-throw line, going 10-12. After the game, Antetokounmpo was proud of his masterpiece, as he stepped back and took his time admiring his work of art.

On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s official Twitter account (@Giannis_An34), he posted a five-word reaction to his insane performance, complete with a snapshot of a jumpshot he took over the outstretched arm of Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Basketball is art. Keep painting. 💪🏾🎨🖼️,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

If Giannis’ game was a work of art, it would be more akin to a banging metal rock song that doesn’t relent from the first riff until the last pluck. Antetokounmpo always gives it his all on the court, and it’s evident in the Bucks’ results on a nightly basis.

However, while Antetokounmpo’s performances have been top-notch, this is still a far cry from his career’s “Mona Lisa”. It’s difficult to think that the Greek Freak would ever top his 50-point explosion in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, a game where a 71.7 percent career shooter from the free throw line shot an inexplicable 17-19 from the charity stripe to bring the franchise’s first championship in 50 years.

With the Bucks off to a 7-0 start, it appears as if they are the early favorites to take home the title after a disappointing second-round exit in last year’s postseason. In addition to Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez has been on fire, clearly having recovered from the back injuries that hampered him last season, and the ever-reliable Jrue Holiday is still in town, imbuing Giannis and the Bucks’ canvas with color.

And it might only get better for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the next few weeks, especially after reports came out that Khris Middleton has been ramping up in the G-League as he nears a return from wrist injury. Middleton’s absence during their second-round clash against the Boston Celtics proved to be their undoing, but with the 31-year old small forward set to make his way back, Fiserv Forum could look like the Louvre soon enough.