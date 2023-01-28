For whatever reason, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name is rarely mentioned when talking about some of the best scorers in the NBA today and in league history. Maybe it’s because of his three-point shot being inconsistent, maybe it’s for another reason, but despite that he has been one of the league’s best scorers. In a win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Antetokounmpo dropped 41 points. With those numbers, he is the NBA’s leader in most 40 point games since 2020 counting both the regular season and playoffs as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Friday’s game was the 9th time this season that Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached the 40 point plateau. His career high in points is the 55 he dropped against the Washington Wizards this season on Jan 3. in a win. It was the fourth 50 point game Antetokounmpo has had. Coming into Friday’s game against the Pacers, he was putting up 31.0 points per game, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from the three-point line. Antetokounmpo has never been that great of a three-point shooter which makes his scoring numbers that much more impressive considering that he doesn’t even utilize the long-range ball.

Antetokounmpo’s career-high in three-point percentage is the 34.7 percent he shot during his rookie season in 2013-14. He hasn’t been that great of a free-throw shooter either. This season he is only shooting 65.4 percent from the line, the second-lowest mark for his career. It’s crazy to think how much better his scoring numbers could be if he was a better three-point and free-throw shooter.