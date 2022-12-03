By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks could be in bad shape health-wise when they take the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were all ruled out by the Bucks, according to Jim Owczarski on Twitter.

Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have each been dealing with injuries lately, and the Bucks’ quick turnaround from Friday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers certainly didn’t help their chances of taking the court for the Hornets contest.

Giannis, an early candidate for the NBA MVP award, has been bothered by left knee soreness, while Bucks teammate Holiday has been dealing with a bruise on his left knee.

Middleton just made his season debut after a long recovery from an MCL sprain last year’s playoffs. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had told the media that it would be “unlikely’ for Middleton to play in the second game of the back-to-back after his debut.

Even still, his absence, along with Giannis’ and Holiday’s, leave the Bucks’ rotation awfully thin heading into the game against the Hornets.

Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen will all have to step into larger roles, while key reserves, such as Pat Connaughton and Jevon Carter, will likely be asked to handle heavier minutes on Saturday night.

Hopefully, the Bucks’ Big-3 won’t be sidelined for too much longer. Big picture, though, the team is doing the right thing.

Giannis and the Bucks have championship aspirations. It doesn’t make sense to jeopardize those June dreams in November.