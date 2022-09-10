Washington Wizards icon Gilbert Arenas recently made headlines after his hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral. According to Arenas, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar “does not understand basketball” — an opinion that has garnered quite a lot of criticism.

The great Dirk Nowitzki already fired back at Arenas and his rather unpopular opinion, and this time around, it’s another European basketball star that has come to Giannis’ defense. Goran Dragic, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, recently called out Arenas for his comments on Giannis (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas, was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. He can not talk about Giannis,” Dragic said. “I mean, Giannis won a championship, he won MVP, he was even Defensive Player of the Year. So, I don’t know. Sometimes when they retire, they just want to be relative, and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is.”

That’s harsh, but that’s the bitter truth as well for Gilbert Arenas. As much of an impact as he may have had in the NBA during his day, he just doesn’t come close to what Giannis has achieved at this point in his career — and Antetokounmpo is far from done.

Dragic, however, also heaped some praise on Arenas after completely debunking his take on Giannis:

“Gilbert Arenas, he was an unbelievable player,” Dragic said. “Unbelievable scorer. But in the end, I feel like this generation, it’s a lot of good European players in the NBA who were MVP or win a championship.”

It seems that Gilbert Arenas may have inadvertently started a war against European basketball with his strong opinion of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then again, you have to say that it does appear like the entire basketball world generally disagrees with Arenas in this regard. After all, it’s hard to fathom how a two-time MVP and an NBA champion doesn’t understand basketball.