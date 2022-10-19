‘I’m not unlocking it’: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest on taking it up another level for Bucks

It’s truly scary to think that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could get even better. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is far from satisfied.

In a recent interview with Eric Niehm of The Athletic, The Greek Freak revealed that he’s worked extremely hard in the offseason at improving certain areas of his game:

“I gotta get better,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “Gotta get better. There’s other battles, other challenges I’m gonna face this year. We’ll have to improve. And I’m not ready. I need to be sharper. I need to work on my game more. I need to trust my game more.

“I need to unleash more of my game, more of what I’m able to do. Like I feel like I’m working so hard on things that I’m able to do, but I’m not unlocking it. And that’s the next step for me: to unlock things that I’ve worked on this summer and make my game easier.”

When it comes to his play down low, it couldn’t be any better. Improvements? Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely talking about his ability to shoot the basketball from deep, facilitate at a higher level, and his ball-handling abilities.

Giannis does most of his damage inside which makes total sense given his ridiculous length and physicality. But, he shot just 29% from downtown in 2021-22. If the Bucks big man can improve that number by a few percent and up the number of triples he takes per game, it’s only going to make him more of an all-around threat.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists last season. Ridiculous numbers. Nevertheless, it’s clear Antetokounmpo isn’t satisfied and that means also making a run at another championship.